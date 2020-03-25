Global  

Pope, world's Christians join in prayer to end coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Pope Francis and Christians worldwide recited "The Lord's Prayer" on Wednesday to ask God to stop the coronavirus pandemic which has infected nearly half a million people, disrupted countless lives and shut down churches and other public venues.
News video: Pope Francis calls for prayer amid coronavirus crisis

Pope Francis calls for prayer amid coronavirus crisis 02:06

 Pope Francis called for worldwide prayer to tackle the coronavirus crisis in his Angelus message on Sunday. Emer McCarthy reports.

