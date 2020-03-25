Global  

Pope asks Christians to recite Lord's Prayer amid coronavirus pandemic

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Pope Francis is calling on Christians around the world to recite the Lord's Prayer, commonly referred to as the Our Father in the Catholic Church, at noon Wednesday as the coronavirus continues to spread.
News video: Pope calls for world prayer to stop coronavirus

Pope calls for world prayer to stop coronavirus 01:29

 Pope Francis called for worldwide prayer to respond to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

