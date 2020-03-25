Global  

China lifts lockdown in coronavirus epicentre Wuhan

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
China on Wednesday downgraded the risk level of the coronavirus in its epicentre Wuhan from high to medium and resumed bus services within the city for the first time since the nine-week lockdown even as a new study said thousands of positive cases there may have gone under the radar.
