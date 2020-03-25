State Department Says It Has Repatriated 9,000 Americans Amid Outbreak

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Watch VideoThe Department of State says it is continuing its efforts to repatriate thousands of Americans from overseas as the coronavirus outbreak persists.



On Twitter Tuesday, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo wrote, "Thus far, we have brought home over 9,000 U.S. citizens from 28 countries."



These efforts come as... Watch VideoThe Department of State says it is continuing its efforts to repatriate thousands of Americans from overseas as the coronavirus outbreak persists.On Twitter Tuesday, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo wrote, "Thus far, we have brought home over 9,000 U.S. citizens from 28 countries."These efforts come as 👓 View full article

