State Department Says It Has Repatriated 9,000 Americans Amid Outbreak

Newsy Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
State Department Says It Has Repatriated 9,000 Americans Amid OutbreakWatch VideoThe Department of State says it is continuing its efforts to repatriate thousands of Americans from overseas as the coronavirus outbreak persists.

On Twitter Tuesday, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo wrote, "Thus far, we have brought home over 9,000 U.S. citizens from 28 countries."

These efforts come as...
State Department Says It Has Repatriated 9,000 Americans Amid Outbreak 00:55

 Secretary fo State Mike Pompeo says more than 9,000 Americans have been brought home amid outbreak.

