Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Trump's health team was not 'well informed' about his Easter goal to 'open' US

Coronavirus: Trump's health team was not 'well informed' about his Easter goal to 'open' US

Independent Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Sixty per cent of key 2020 voting bloc, independents, approve of president's pandemic crisis management
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Health Headlines - 3-24-20

Health Headlines - 3-24-20 01:50

 In today&apos;s health headlines we talk about one person&apos;s story about a woman shared of her personal journey with having Coronavirus. Also, a new study shows that the virus can live on surfaces for up to 17 days.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elderawi

ahmed elderawi Coronavirus: Top health expert appears to do face palm after Trump mentioned &apos;deep state&apos; during press co… https://t.co/FWFU4Bt5U2 4 days ago

elderawi

ahmed elderawi Coronavirus: Trump calls for anti-malaria drug to be used &apos;immediately&apos; despite caution from top health e… https://t.co/GGvUjG2U6f 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.