Coronavirus: Trump's health team was not 'well informed' about his Easter goal to 'open' US

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sixty per cent of key 2020 voting bloc, independents, approve of president's pandemic crisis management 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published Health Headlines - 3-24-20 01:50 In today's health headlines we talk about one person's story about a woman shared of her personal journey with having Coronavirus. Also, a new study shows that the virus can live on surfaces for up to 17 days.