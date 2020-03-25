LeT along with Haqqani Network behind Gurudwara attack in Kabul, suspect Indian Intelligence
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Indian Intelligence Agencies believes that Lashkar e Tayibba and Haqqani Network are responsible for the terrorist attack on Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. Terrorists attacked the Gurudwara in the Shor bazar area of Kabul early morning when 150 people were at the worship, killing at least 27 people. Terrorists wanted to target Indian diplomats visiting Gurudwara at the time of the attack, according to reports.