Bulgaria bans entry of trucks en route to Turkey

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Bulgaria has imposed a temporary entry ban on trucks from more than 65 countries that plan to pass through the Balkan state en route to Turkey, the health ministry said on Wednesday, after Turkey imposed stringent coronavirus restrictions on truck drivers.
