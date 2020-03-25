Putin postpones vote on amendment that could keep him in power amid coronavirus outbreak

The global outbreak of the coronavirus has forced Russia to postpone a nationwide vote on proposed constitutional amendments that would allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in power.

