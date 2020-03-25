Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Putin postpones vote on amendment that could keep him in power amid coronavirus outbreak

Putin postpones vote on amendment that could keep him in power amid coronavirus outbreak

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The global outbreak of the coronavirus has forced Russia to postpone a nationwide vote on proposed constitutional amendments that would allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in power.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Putin Delays Vote To Extend His Tenure Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Putin Delays Vote To Extend His Tenure Due To Coronavirus Pandemic 01:05

 ​In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he&apos;d push back a vote on amendments that could let him stay in power until 2036.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsObservatory

News Observatory Putin postpones the vote on the constitutional amendment https://t.co/mGHRXKjcPA #Russia #VladimirPutin https://t.co/37ABH3iE1K 9 hours ago

RussianInsight

Russian Insight Putin postpones vote on amendment that could keep him in power amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/DpPbW8CDOg 11 hours ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Putin postpones vote on amendment that could keep him in power amid coronavirus outbreak – Fox News https://t.co/2fPgSWoVTn 12 hours ago

JoeFreedomLove

❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Putin postpones vote on amendment that could keep him in power amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/rDyFFq5BkD 14 hours ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Putin postpones vote on amendment that could keep him in power amid coronavirus outbreak Source: Fox News https://t.co/LmjtR419AQ 14 hours ago

linsinchintar

Tara Linsichin RT @raybae689: Putin postpones vote on amendment that could keep him in power amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/byU631P0tP https://t.c… 15 hours ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Putin postpones vote on amendment that could keep him in power amid coronavirus outbreak | Fox News https://t.co/YeGd1dbF0B 15 hours ago

sburks40

Stuart Burks Putin postpones vote on amendment that could keep him in power amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/kurW6iTVLk 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.