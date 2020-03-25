Global  

Coronavirus stimulus package: House unlikely to get bill to Trump by Wednesday

Independent Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The House is unlikely to vote on a $2trn coronavirus economic stimulus package on Wednesday as leaders wait for the Senate to first approve it, according to a senior Democratic aide.
Senate Unanimously Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package Amid Debate Over Reopening Timeline

Senate Unanimously Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package Amid Debate Over Reopening Timeline 05:25

 The Senate on Wednesday passed a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package with a 96-0 vote. The measure will now go to the House.

