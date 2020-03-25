People Leaving New York Urged To Quarantine For 14 Days

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe White House wants every person who's recently left New York to self-quarantine for 14 days.



"We remain deeply concerned about New York City and the New York Metro area. ... This will be very critical that those individuals do self-quarantine in their homes over these next 14 days to make sure they don't pass the virus to others."



