People Leaving New York Urged To Quarantine For 14 Days

Newsy Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
People Leaving New York Urged To Quarantine For 14 DaysWatch VideoThe White House wants every person who's recently left New York to self-quarantine for 14 days. 

"We remain deeply concerned about New York City and the New York Metro area. ... This will be very critical that those individuals do self-quarantine in their homes over these next 14 days to make sure they don’t pass...
News video: White House says anyone who left NYC recently must self-quarantine

White House says anyone who left NYC recently must self-quarantine 01:50

 At a White House coronavirus task force press briefing on Tuesday, response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and Vice President Mike Pence urged people who have left New York City recently to self-quarantine for 14 days.

kristarchy

kristak RT @Newsy: "We remain deeply concerned about New York City and the New York Metro area," a White House public health expert said. https://t… 33 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy "We remain deeply concerned about New York City and the New York Metro area," a White House public health expert sa… https://t.co/t8CXfDxhRn 46 minutes ago

coffee_oil

Coffee and Gun Oil People fleeing New York you say? Called it on the blog a couple of days ago. https://t.co/kY2QxGk0tY https://t.co/A1hAGho3hm 3 hours ago

Vaquera_

BarbaraBornstein~Hamptons RT @Joe_Lombardi: * COVID-19 * Anyone leaving NYC metro area urged to self-quarantine for 14 days, White House says. https://t.co/EXqgkFW7QC 7 hours ago

JudithLaFleur

Judith LaFleur RT @MariaBonanno9: “We remain deeply concerned about New York City,” she said, adding that 31 percent of the people “succumbing” to coronav… 14 hours ago

ItsCathyNC

Cathy RT @PawleysIslandPD: Please folks... People leaving NYC metro area urged to self-quarantine for 14 days https://t.co/fMsTMHYIpg Sent… 16 hours ago

oudovik

Laura Oudovik Call for Self-quarantine for people who left New York - People leaving NYC metro area urged to self-quarantine for… https://t.co/xXcX7cHHam 16 hours ago

PawleysIslandPD

Pawleys Island PD Please folks... People leaving NYC metro area urged to self-quarantine for 14 days https://t.co/fMsTMHYIpg Se… https://t.co/whasNTbHXR 17 hours ago

