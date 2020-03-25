Global  

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 683 in a day, lifting total death toll to 7,503

Reuters India Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has grown by 683 to 7,503, the Civil Protection Agency said on Wednesday, a decline in the daily tally of fatalities following a spike the day before.
News video: NY, New Orleans hospitals reel as U.S. virus deaths top 1,000

NY, New Orleans hospitals reel as U.S. virus deaths top 1,000 02:35

 As the coronavirus pandemic's U.S. death toll raced past 1,000 people, hospitals and government authorities in New York, New Orleans and other hot spots grappled on Thursday with a surge in cases and a dire shortage of supplies, staff and sick beds. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

