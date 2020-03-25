The Remarkable Life Of Matilda McCrear: The Hidden Story Of Last Transatlantic Slave Trade Survivor Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Johnny Crear, from Selma, Alabama, had no idea of his Grandmother Matilda’s history until her story was uncovered by Dr Hannah Durkin.



Matilda McCrear was captured by slave traders in West Africa when she was just two years old and taken to the USA on the Clotilda, the last ship to transport enslaved Africans to the country... 👓 View full article

