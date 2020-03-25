Global  

How Small Businesses Are Pivoting In The Coronavirus Pandemic

Newsy Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
This Denver distillery was once serving cocktails. Now it's pivoting to make hand sanitizer. 

Austin Adamson, co-owner and distiller at Ballmer Peak Distillery, told Newsy: "What we do is we make ethanol. Ethanol is the alcohol that's in all our bottled products. So we have not...
 Many small businesses are closed to the public, and they're dedicating their skills and materials to providing medical supplies.

