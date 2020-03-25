Bindi Irwin gets married at zoo hours before virus lockdown Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"We planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding," Irwin said. 👓 View full article

