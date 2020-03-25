Global  

Bindi Irwin gets married at zoo hours before virus lockdown

CBS News Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
"We planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding," Irwin said.
