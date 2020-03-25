Global  

Chef Floyd Cardoz dies at 59 of coronavirus complications

Wednesday, 25 March 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Chef Floyd Cardoz, who competed on “Top Chef,” won “Top Chef Masters” and operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, died Wednesday of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59. Cardoz had traveled from Mumbai to New York through Frankfurt, Germany, on March […]
 Celebrated food chef Floyd Cardoz, an innovator in New York’s dining scene, has died from illness related to COVID-19. He was 59-years-old. Katie Johnston reports.

