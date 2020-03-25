Chef Floyd Cardoz dies at 59 of coronavirus complications

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Chef Floyd Cardoz, who competed on “Top Chef,” won “Top Chef Masters” and operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, died Wednesday of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59. Cardoz had traveled from Mumbai to New York through Frankfurt, Germany, on March […] 👓 View full article

