Egypt deep cleans pyramids site emptied of tourists Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Egypt began deep cleaning the area around the Giza pyramids on Wednesday as authorities work to disinfect tourist spots closed down by the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

