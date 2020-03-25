Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Spain's Deputy PM Carmen Calvo tests positive for coronavirus

Spain's Deputy PM Carmen Calvo tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish government said on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: TPD officer tests positive for coronavirus

TPD officer tests positive for coronavirus 02:07

 TPD officer tests positive for coronavirus

You Might Like


Tweets about this

seculardemocrat

PRAY4PEACE RT @ANI: Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for #coronavirus, the Spanish government said on Wednesday: Reuters… 2 minutes ago

anuragchturvedi

Anurag chaturvedi Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for the virus, the government says. She was admitted… https://t.co/fJpw1QBGsm 6 minutes ago

abekentaro

Kentaro Abe Spain’s Deputy PM Carmen Calvo tests positive for coronavirus — RT World News #SmartNews https://t.co/rENDZL5XM3 13 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for #coronavirus, the Spanish government said on Wednesday… 14 minutes ago

sourjyaguha

Sojo Gooner RT @RAKA4747: Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for #coronavirus, the Spanish government said on Wednesday:… 17 minutes ago

RAKA4747

RAKA.K Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for #coronavirus, the Spanish government said on We… https://t.co/iPx1y0Zrdc 18 minutes ago

HappaNarinder

Narinder Happa【नरेन्द्र हप्पा】 RT @ZeeNews: Spain's Deputy PM Carmen Calvo tests positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/JD1fzrSthy 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.