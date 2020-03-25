Hydroxychloroquine Reportedly Saves Life of Coronavirus Patient Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A COVID-19 patient narrated how his condition got better after doctors gave him the drug hydroxychloroquine. A COVID-19 patient narrated how his condition got better after doctors gave him the drug hydroxychloroquine. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this HNGN Hydroxychloroquine Reportedly Saves Life of Coronavirus Patient https://t.co/A7bsRSKQdL https://t.co/IX1DJaqg1s 30 minutes ago