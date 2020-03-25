Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Medical workers in Zimbabwe strike over lack of protective gear

Medical workers in Zimbabwe strike over lack of protective gear

CBC.ca Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Zimbabwe's public hospital doctors and nurses went on strike Wednesday over a lack of protective gear as the coronavirus begins to spread in a country whose health system has almost collapsed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Registered Nurses Protesting Lack Of Protective Gear

Registered Nurses Protesting Lack Of Protective Gear 00:16

 Nurses protested Monday about the shortage of protective gear needed to treat patients.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jazzizbest

Diane/Canada RT @ezra_lime: 'We are exposed and no one seems to care': Medical workers in Zimbabwe strike over lack of protective gear | CBC News https:… 46 seconds ago

Toronto_nian

Torontonian 🇨🇦🦖🌼🌸 #Coronavirus #SouthAfrica - 'We are exposed and no one seems to care': Medical workers in Zimbabwe strike over lack… https://t.co/qnisWMNO7x 14 minutes ago

ezra_lime

Ezra Lime 'We are exposed and no one seems to care': Medical workers in Zimbabwe strike over lack of protective gear | CBC Ne… https://t.co/7OG8BnvnN8 17 minutes ago

CBCWorldNews

CBC World News Medical workers in Zimbabwe strike over lack of protective gear https://t.co/Q9aWXgsyW3 https://t.co/4Lp20tQ5mX 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.