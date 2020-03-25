Zimbabwe's public hospital doctors and nurses went on strike Wednesday over a lack of protective gear as the coronavirus begins to spread in a country whose health system has almost collapsed.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Diane/Canada RT @ezra_lime: 'We are exposed and no one seems to care': Medical workers in Zimbabwe strike over lack of protective gear | CBC News https:… 46 seconds ago Torontonian 🇨🇦🦖🌼🌸 #Coronavirus #SouthAfrica - 'We are exposed and no one seems to care': Medical workers in Zimbabwe strike over lack… https://t.co/qnisWMNO7x 14 minutes ago Ezra Lime 'We are exposed and no one seems to care': Medical workers in Zimbabwe strike over lack of protective gear | CBC Ne… https://t.co/7OG8BnvnN8 17 minutes ago CBC World News Medical workers in Zimbabwe strike over lack of protective gear https://t.co/Q9aWXgsyW3 https://t.co/4Lp20tQ5mX 23 minutes ago