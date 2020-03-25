Global  

Washington National Cathedral found 5000 medical masks just sitting in its crypt

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Washington National Cathedral found 5000 medical masks just sitting in its cryptWashington National Cathedral, 200m high and with nine chapels, is a big space to keep track of. But longtime head mason Joe Alonso recently remembered something pretty key tucked away on the building's crypt level: surgical face...
