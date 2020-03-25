Washington National Cathedral found 5000 medical masks just sitting in its crypt

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Washington National Cathedral, 200m high and with nine chapels, is a big space to keep track of. But longtime head mason Joe Alonso recently remembered something pretty key tucked away on the building's crypt level: surgical face... Washington National Cathedral, 200m high and with nine chapels, is a big space to keep track of. But longtime head mason Joe Alonso recently remembered something pretty key tucked away on the building's crypt level: surgical face... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published National Guard Forces To Be Activated For Coronavirus Assistance To States 00:41 President Donald Trump announced Sunday that additional US National Guard forces will be activated in California, New York, and Washington. They'll assist the hardest-hit states in responding to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The president also announced the government would provide resources like...