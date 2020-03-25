Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK: Coronavirus emergency bill to become law in days

UK: Coronavirus emergency bill to become law in days

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Law will enable police to detain people to protect public health and allow employees to leave jobs and volunteer in NHS.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Emergency powers to tackle coronavirus set to become law

Emergency powers to tackle coronavirus set to become law 01:09

 Emergency powers to help the UK cope with the coronavirus pandemic are poised to become law after clearing the House of Lords. After just two days of debate in the upper chamber, the fast-tracked Coronavirus Bill was given an unopposed third reading by peers and has now gone for royal assent. The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArabicEditor

Arabic Editor UK: Coronavirus emergency bill to become law in days https://t.co/lHdSKRLxHt 4 minutes ago

DementedBonxie

DementedBonxie RT @heraldscotland: Sweeping emergency powers to help combat the coronavirus pandemic have become law https://t.co/5s17rdEZQW 19 minutes ago

Juliealderson2

Jules 💙 RT @politicshome: after government bill rushed through Parliament https://t.co/If9BjgByFX 21 minutes ago

politicshome

PoliticsHome after government bill rushed through Parliament https://t.co/If9BjgByFX 29 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News UK: Coronavirus emergency bill to become law in days https://t.co/jMSdc1AcOU 41 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia UK: Coronavirus emergency bill to become law in days https://t.co/BmLqtFnF9Z https://t.co/h4Vrcfw4tV 51 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News UK: Coronavirus emergency bill to become law in days https://t.co/soRjIOC4Fo 56 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica UK: Coronavirus emergency bill to become law in days: Law will enable police to detain people to… https://t.co/wNQEMMzmIT 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.