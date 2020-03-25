Global  

Canada doubles value of coronavirus stimulus package, promises cash, loan delays

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020
Canada has almost doubled the value of an aid package to help people and businesses deal with losses from the coronavirus outbreak, with Ottawa handing out more money than forecast, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Wednesday.
