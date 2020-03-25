U.S. Army Will Deploy Combat Hospitals To New York And Washington

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe Army is deploying combat support hospitals to coronavirus hotspots across the country. Here's what Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a virtual town hall meeting:



"We're deploying army field hospitals to Seattle and to New York City. ... We've freed up equipment, medical supplies. I anticipate us deploying... Watch VideoThe Army is deploying combat support hospitals to coronavirus hotspots across the country. Here's what Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a virtual town hall meeting:"We're deploying army field hospitals to Seattle and to New York City. ... We've freed up equipment, medical supplies. I anticipate us deploying 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend