U.S. Army Will Deploy Combat Hospitals To New York And Washington

Newsy Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
U.S. Army Will Deploy Combat Hospitals To New York And WashingtonWatch VideoThe Army is deploying combat support hospitals to coronavirus hotspots across the country. Here's what Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a virtual town hall meeting:

"We're deploying army field hospitals to Seattle and to New York City. ... We've freed up equipment, medical supplies. I anticipate us deploying...
News video: U.S. Army Will Deploy Combat Hospitals To New York And Washington

 The deployment is meant to help New York and Washington state hospitals that have seen influxes of coronavirus patients.

