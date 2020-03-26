Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Managers Are Urging The NFL To Postpone The 2020 Draft

Managers Are Urging The NFL To Postpone The 2020 Draft

Newsy Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Managers Are Urging The NFL To Postpone The 2020 DraftWatch VideoThe NFL is shutting down its facilities due to the coronavirus, and managers say the league needs to take at least one more major step: postponing the 2020 draft.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that all 32 teams' facilities will be closed until further notice. That worried the league's general...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Managers Are Urging The NFL To Postpone The 2020 Draft

Managers Are Urging The NFL To Postpone The 2020 Draft 01:12

 The draft is scheduled for April 23-25, but general managers are calling for it to be postponed following the closure of all league facilities.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.