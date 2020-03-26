Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as the epicentre of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders, but imported cases rose as Beijing ramped up controls to prevent a resurgence of infections.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Devdiscourse China reports second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus transmissions, imported cases rise https://t.co/pEZZ5Kw4On 8 minutes ago Joemomma China reports second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus transmissions, imported cases rise. https://t.co/vySEci0nSK 30 minutes ago Maiia Putilova RT @Saikyo_Sakura_A: China reports second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus transmissions, imported cases rise https://t.co/gZE9k… 31 minutes ago Ravindran Nair China reports second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus transmissions, imported cases rise https://t.co/FwRutA95R7 31 minutes ago Saikyo Sakura Assets 西京さくら資産 China reports second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus transmissions, imported cases rise… https://t.co/0q315KmeYA 31 minutes ago Health Tips China reports second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus transmissions, imported cases rise… https://t.co/YrpCVnPH9v 39 minutes ago Radwa📚🏖☕️🎧♌️ RT @TODAYonline: China reports second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus transmissions, imported cases rise https://t.co/KkIS1GleM… 50 minutes ago mutombo RT @SABCNewsOnline: Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as the epicentre of the epidemi… 59 minutes ago