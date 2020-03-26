Global  

Britain’s Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Eurasia Review Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
By Zaynab Khojji

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the throne, has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms.

The Prince of Wales, 71, is in “good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” said a...
News video: Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus 00:50

 Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus. Edward Baran reports.

