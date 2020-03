White House Under Pressure To Invoke Defense Production Act

Watch Video"We're engaged in what is the beginning stages of the biggest industrial mobilization we've had since World War II," said White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.Despite calls from both Democrats and Republicans to use the Defense Production Act, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says the Trump

You Might Like

Tweets about this Charles Ryder Remember in Watchers on the Wall when Janos cracks under pressure & starts screaming hysterical nonsense & the Nigh… https://t.co/NYEcYxjeYv 1 hour ago Ayanna Alexander RT @environment: Georgia is coming under pressure from the White House to lift its restrictions on companies that sterilize with ethylene o… 3 hours ago Philander Wicks Somebody’s lying. 🤥 According to FEMA, “The Defense Production Act is no longer needed to secure thousands of test… https://t.co/xxivaTbd74 4 hours ago Newsy "We'll use it explicitly when we need to, but right now the tremendous outpouring of effort from American enterpris… https://t.co/NU6W0ZUVdt 4 hours ago Bloomberg Environment Georgia is coming under pressure from the White House to lift its restrictions on companies that sterilize with eth… https://t.co/0Ud38DFpyC 5 hours ago My History Can Beat Up Your Politics @historymoviepod Yes, that and also a 'let the White House do it' attitude to compromise, they can save face, be th… https://t.co/qT1bLxbNqL 5 hours ago Hal S. Pope RT @PerlmanGerry: His US and Canada hotels are mostly empty, his golf courses in the United States, Scotland and Ireland are under pressure… 8 hours ago Gerry Perlman His US and Canada hotels are mostly empty, his golf courses in the United States, Scotland and Ireland are under pr… https://t.co/qXljICAz37 9 hours ago