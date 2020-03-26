Accused New Zealand mosque shooter shocks with switch to guilty plea Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

An Australian man accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting changed his plea to guilty in a surprise move on Thursday. 👓 View full article

