Quake hits off Russia's Kuril Islands, prompts tsunami alert

A 7.2-magnitude quake hit off Russia's Kuril Islands on Wednesday, prompting local residents to seek higher ground due to a brief tsunami threat, authorities said. The Russian emergencies ministry said the quake's epicentre was 210 kilometres southeast of Severo-Kurilsk, a town of around 2,500 people on the Kuril island of ...

