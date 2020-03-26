ISIS attack gurdwara in Afghanistan, 25 killed

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Heavily armed gunmen and suicide bombers blasted their way into a Sikh gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 25 worshippers and wounding 8 others, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the strife-torn country. The gunmen attacked the gurdwara in Shor Bazar...


