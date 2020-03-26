Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > ISIS attack gurdwara in Afghanistan, 25 killed

ISIS attack gurdwara in Afghanistan, 25 killed

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Heavily armed gunmen and suicide bombers blasted their way into a Sikh gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 25 worshippers and wounding 8 others, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the strife-torn country. The gunmen attacked the gurdwara in Shor Bazar...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Atleast 25 reported dead as gunmen attack Gurdwara in Kabul,ISIS claims responsibility|Oneindia

Atleast 25 reported dead as gunmen attack Gurdwara in Kabul,ISIS claims responsibility|Oneindia 01:17

 25 PEOPLE WERE KILLED AFTER GUNMEN OPENED FIRED AT A GURDWARA IN AFGHANISTAN'S CAPITAL KABUL TODAY. THE TERROR GROUP ISIS HAS CLAIMED THE ATTACK. AFGHAN HEALTH MINISTRY SPOKESMAN WAHIDULLAH MAYAR SAID 15 WOUNDED PEOPLE AND ONE DEAD CHILD HAD BEEN BROUGHT TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL. BUT IT WAS FEARED THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed US Condemns "Horrific ISIS Attack" On Gurdwara In Afghanistan https://t.co/cws4jBcnGd 6 minutes ago

atulsubodh

Atul Subodh RT @sona2905: Gunman Attacks Gurdwara In Afghanistan, Massacre 25 Worshippers; ISIS Claims Responsibility https://t.co/IPv6oz9DL7 9 minutes ago

asdullah_ali

Asadullah RT @TariqSyedA: Shocked by ISIS attack on Gurdwara in Afghanistan. World must unite to remove the ‘Terrorism Virus’ just as it is fighting… 44 minutes ago

bravo_maverick

Bharat RT @BorahSash: These people are really animals they took d advantage in this world emergency and did this brutal attack..this is why I supp… 46 minutes ago

warriorvibhu

Vaibhav Brajesh https://t.co/7roaWsNTnB This is precisely why #CAA amendment was needed. 1 hour ago

ShriRamRajya1

Vishvaguru Hindusthan🚩🚩 RT @GoNews_India: At least 27 civilians killed and eight were wounded in a terror attack on a #Gurdwara in the capital of #Afghanistan #Kab… 2 hours ago

GoNews_India

GoNewsIndia At least 27 civilians killed and eight were wounded in a terror attack on a #Gurdwara in the capital of… https://t.co/OFyQPZDWMh 2 hours ago

sona2905

Daughter of a Refugee🇮🇳 Gunman Attacks Gurdwara In Afghanistan, Massacre 25 Worshippers; ISIS Claims Responsibility https://t.co/IPv6oz9DL7 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.