Why The World Should Not Forget Threat Of Jihadism Amidst COVID-19 – Analysis

Eurasia Review Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
In the midst of dispersal of COVID-19 in 196 countries in the world, Islamic State (IS) has published key three posts to encourage jihadists around the world to capitalize the pandemic situation to mount attacks against the Kafirs. Such propaganda depicts that extremists should not be taken out of the security equation during the...
