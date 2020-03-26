Global  

Coronavirus death toll passes 20,000, three billion under lockdown

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown on Wednesday as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead. As the number of confirmed cases worldwide soared past 450,000, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that only a...
