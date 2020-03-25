Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Covid-19: Filipino shares his experiences as coronavirus survivor

Covid-19: Filipino shares his experiences as coronavirus survivor

Khaleej Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Navarro is among those who have recovered and he has vowed to spread awareness.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: 'COVID-19 isn't a death sentence': Filipino survivor shares his recovery story

'COVID-19 isn't a death sentence': Filipino survivor shares his recovery story 01:48

 A Filipino tax lawyer, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, shared his experience. 48-year-old Carlo Navarro shared his experience just days after being discharged from hospital. He took to social media and recounted his coronavirus experience. Philippines Health Dept identified Navarro as the fourth...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gowrijayashank1

Gowrijayashankar Sv RT @khaleejtimes: #Covid-19: #Filipino shares his experiences as #coronavirus survivor https://t.co/KycY9Tw4ie https://t.co/4x5pJ00Rsg 1 hour ago

AEdapadi

Edappadi P.A Murugesan Experience of 48 old Philippines national who survived from Covid-19. https://t.co/SfVKHNHmke 2 hours ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times #Covid-19: #Filipino shares his experiences as #coronavirus survivor https://t.co/KycY9Tw4ie https://t.co/4x5pJ00Rsg 3 hours ago

ruthnora27

ruth walter RT @IndiaToday: Carlo Navarro became the first Filipino to be officially confirmed with Covid-19. There are now 552 confirmed cases and 35… 6 hours ago

IndiaToday

India Today Carlo Navarro became the first Filipino to be officially confirmed with Covid-19. There are now 552 confirmed cases… https://t.co/ArzykDGFdn 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.