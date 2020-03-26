Brampton considering fines for those not social distancing during COVID-19 spread Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Brampton council discussed the possibility of instituting fines for those not adhering to social distancing guidelines at its March 25 meeting as the COVID_19 pandemic continues to spread. Brampton council discussed the possibility of instituting fines for those not adhering to social distancing guidelines at its March 25 meeting as the COVID_19 pandemic continues to spread. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this