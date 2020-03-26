Global  

U.S. believes Robert Levinson, ex-FBI agent who vanished in Iran, has died

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The U.S. government has concluded that retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished more than a decade ago, died while in the custody of Iran, his family and administration officials said Wednesday.
