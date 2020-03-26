Global  

‘God Will Protect Us’: Coronavirus Spreads Through an Already Struggling Pakistan

NYTimes.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
While Pakistan’s government and military are at odds over how to respond, doctors are protesting to get equipment and more testing, and clerics are refusing to limit mosque gatherings.
