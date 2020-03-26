The Corona Crisis In Retirement Homes: A Threat for Seniors and Caregivers Alike

Global  

The Corona Crisis In Retirement Homes: A Threat for Seniors and Caregivers AlikeThe gravest threat posed by the coronavirus is that high-risk groups like the elderly and other high-risk groups will get infected by it. The pressure on staffs at nursing homes is growing. Some patient advocates are calling for emergency contingency plans. Are the facilities safe enough for the people living in them?
