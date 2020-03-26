Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK navy shadows Russian warships after 'high levels of activity'

UK navy shadows Russian warships after 'high levels of activity'

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Britain's navy said on Thursday it had shadowed seven Russian warships after detecting high levels of activity by Russian vessels off its coastline.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Royal Navy shadows Russian War Ships

Royal Navy shadows Russian War Ships 01:56

 As the Royal Navy helps the NHS through the COVID-19 crisis, it recently detected "unusually high levels of activity" near the UK.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raunphuwr

weerawat raunphu RT @SkyNews: Royal Navy shadows Russian warships after 'high levels of activity' in Channel and North Sea https://t.co/JJXwxjXDQK 6 seconds ago

Hurrica18475798

Hurricane RT @Truth_SeekersTV: Royal Navy shadows Russian warships after 'unusually high levels of activity' in Channel and North Sea. I don't like t… 1 minute ago

Claudia55598792

Claudia Miles RT @Judmir3: #UK. navy shadows #Russian warships after 'high levels of activity' 👀👀 https://t.co/K9UsWNJjyu 2 minutes ago

AdStar14

Adam Beadles Royal Navy shadows Russian warships after 'unusually high levels of activity' in Channel and North Sea | UK News |… https://t.co/JRIGVopl8y 2 minutes ago

juliatravis47

AllNaturalCaliGirl 🙏🏼 🇺🇸 RT @MrDiddy85: British Royal Navy shadows Russian warships after 'unusually high levels of activity' in English Channel & North Sea So whi… 3 minutes ago

100funnybones

100funnybones Sky News: Royal Navy shadows Russian warships after 'unusually high levels of activity' in Channel and North Sea.… https://t.co/2WkvuwVNgs 3 minutes ago

mysteriousbone

Glenn Hall RT @wisheart12: Putin's coming-to congratulate Cummings+Johnson on their part in fooling voters to leave the EU🇪🇺 & weaken both the UK+EU s… 4 minutes ago

StevieWonders78

Stevie🇬🇧🇪🇺🇵🇱🇺🇦#RebelAlliance #SardinesUK🐟 Royal Navy shadows Russian warships after 'unusually high levels of activity' in Channel and North Sea https://t.co/WOhITGkWMP 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.