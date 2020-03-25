Spain coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000

Spain registered an overnight jump of over 730 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the death toll above that of China, where the disease originated, for the first time, as the country struggles to cope with soaring numbers of infections. Lauren Anthony reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Deniz🌿 RT @ajplus: The U.S. #coronavirus death toll has surpassed 1,000 — about one-third of them in New York.
Total global cases now number over… 25 seconds ago
Ipomea RT @TheDailyPioneer: #COVID2019: The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours, the health min… 26 seconds ago
FunInMia RT @CNBC: Coronavirus live updates: US cases post steep rise, Spain's death toll tops China's https://t.co/LXAR7sJLbX 33 seconds ago
rosita stefanyszyn RT @ExiledBitch: It does help to have a properly funded efficient health service at all times, so they are prepared for a crisis like this.… 36 seconds ago
Javed RT @trtworld: As global coronavirus death toll passes 21,000, here is the latest:
-Iran imposes intercity travel ban
-Germany’s Covid-19 c… 44 seconds ago
gabrielregino Coronavirus live news: WHO sees 'encouraging signs' in Europe despite Spain death toll passing 4,000 https://t.co/m34MgKm3sF 49 seconds ago
Ipomea RT @ArielBlocker: Coronavirus live news: WHO sees 'encouraging signs' in Europe despite Spain death toll passing 4,000 https://t.co/zKmtUcT… 52 seconds ago