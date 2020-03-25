Global  

Spain coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000

Independent Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Spain's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic has risen to over 4,000.
News video: Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses that of China

Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses that of China 01:10

 Spain registered an overnight jump of over 730 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the death toll above that of China, where the disease originated, for the first time, as the country struggles to cope with soaring numbers of infections. Lauren Anthony reports.

Deniz8981

Deniz🌿 RT @ajplus: The U.S. #coronavirus death toll has surpassed 1,000 — about one-third of them in New York. Total global cases now number over… 25 seconds ago

Santanumalbum

Ipomea RT @TheDailyPioneer: #COVID2019: The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours, the health min… 26 seconds ago

FunInMia

FunInMia RT @CNBC: Coronavirus live updates: US cases post steep rise, Spain's death toll tops China's https://t.co/LXAR7sJLbX 33 seconds ago

rositastef

rosita stefanyszyn RT @ExiledBitch: It does help to have a properly funded efficient health service at all times, so they are prepared for a crisis like this.… 36 seconds ago

InnerPeacee

Javed RT @trtworld: As global coronavirus death toll passes 21,000, here is the latest: -Iran imposes intercity travel ban -Germany’s Covid-19 c… 44 seconds ago

gabrielregino

gabrielregino Coronavirus live news: WHO sees 'encouraging signs' in Europe despite Spain death toll passing 4,000 https://t.co/m34MgKm3sF 49 seconds ago

Santanumalbum

Ipomea RT @ArielBlocker: Coronavirus live news: WHO sees 'encouraging signs' in Europe despite Spain death toll passing 4,000 https://t.co/zKmtUcT… 52 seconds ago

AlizrwzIreviz

Alizrwz IREVIZ RT @Simon_Cullen: New figures out of Spain. Death toll from #coronavirus has increased by 655. It is now 4,089. 55 seconds ago

