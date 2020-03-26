Global  

South Korea 'sextortion': 'Telegram' case suspect identified

Al Jazeera Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
South Korean police took the unusual step of publicly identifying the 24-year-old accused leader of an online sexual blackmail ring after the case led to a national outcry.
News video: South Korea 'sextortion': 'Telegram' case suspect identified

