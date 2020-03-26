Global  

Senate Unanimously Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill

Newsy Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Senate Unanimously Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief BillWatch VideoThe Senate unanimously passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill Wednesday night to help Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a historic day because it matches a historic crisis and our people need help. They were crying out to us to help," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. 

The bill, which...
 The bill passed 96-0. It&apos;s the largest economic stimulus package in U.S. history.

rgwiese

RWiese RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: The Senate unanimously passes the #COVID emergency relief package along a 96-0 vote. The House will convene… 13 seconds ago

ToddHultman1

Todd Hultman "Senate Passes $2 Trillion Stimulus Bill Unanimously That Boosts USDA Funds" ... thanks @ChrisClaytonDTN ... https://t.co/zItmJTg12K 2 minutes ago

FarmPolicy

Farm Policy Ag Groups Praise Aid Bill Senate Passes $2 Trillion Stimulus Bill Unanimously That Boosts @USDA Funds https://t.co/fVWJlolTxy 7 minutes ago

politico_z

PoliticoZ RT @HawaiiDelilah: And that's it. With 4 people out, the $2 trillion emergency #Coronavirus relief bill passes unanimously in the Senate.… 8 minutes ago

NAAJAgJ

NAAJAgJournos RT @ChrisClaytonDTN: Senate Passes $2 Trillion Stimulus Bill Unanimously That Boosts USDA Funds https://t.co/9RFIDDECHb 12 minutes ago

barnmedia

BarnMedia ICYMI: The Hill: Senate unanimously passes $2T coronavirus stimulus package https://t.co/9J8LPthZ8L 12 minutes ago

ChrisClaytonDTN

Chris Clayton Senate Passes $2 Trillion Stimulus Bill Unanimously That Boosts USDA Funds https://t.co/9RFIDDECHb 14 minutes ago

bediscontent

Vishal Khanna This bill is an absolute joke. $4 trillion to the wealthy and $500 billion to those that need it the most? This cou… https://t.co/GDC8MT3NpE 15 minutes ago

