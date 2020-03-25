Global  

Lakeridge Health almost doubles ICU beds in response to COVID-19:Five intensive care cases in Durham hospitals as of Wednesday morning

TheSpec.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Lakeridge Health almost doubles ICU beds in response to COVID-19:Five intensive care cases in Durham hospitals as of Wednesday morningAs COVID-19 cases in Durham and across Ontario increase, Lakeridge Health is ramping up capacity at its Oshawa and Ajax hospitals to treat infected patients.
