Lakeridge Health almost doubles ICU beds in response to COVID-19:Five intensive care cases in Durham hospitals as of Wednesday morning

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

As COVID-19 cases in Durham and across Ontario increase, Lakeridge Health is ramping up capacity at its Oshawa and Ajax hospitals to treat infected patients. As COVID-19 cases in Durham and across Ontario increase, Lakeridge Health is ramping up capacity at its Oshawa and Ajax hospitals to treat infected patients. 👓 View full article



