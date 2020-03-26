Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > G20 nations' responsibility to help developing countries overcome coronavirus COVID-19 crisis: Saudi Arabia's King Salman

G20 nations' responsibility to help developing countries overcome coronavirus COVID-19 crisis: Saudi Arabia's King Salman

Zee News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
 Addressing a virtual G20 summit, he said, "It is our responsibility to extend a helping hand to developing countries and least developed countries to enable them to build their capacities and improve their infrastructure to overcome this crisis and its repercussions."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nmrajan

nm rajan @republic China has done a great work in containg the Corono virus in Wuhan, since the virus had originated from Ch… https://t.co/4UNwUZeiS0 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.