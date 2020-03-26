Global  

Quebec grocery stores kick out returning snowbird not self-isolating despite mandatory COVID-19 quarantine

CTV News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Until further notice, Canadians returning from travel abroad must comply with a mandatory quarantine. Offenders face a fine of up to $750,000 and a maximum prison term of six months.
