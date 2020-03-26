Washington National Cathedral Donates 5,000 Masks To Hospitals

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe Washington National Cathedral has donated thousands of respirator masks to nearby hospitals.



CNN says the Cathedral bought the masks back in 2006 during the avian influenza outbreak. The masks were recently rediscovered in a storage area within the Cathedral's crypt.



