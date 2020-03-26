Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits 196 km SE of Budta, Philippines: EMSC Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude struck 196 kilometres southeast of Budta, Philippines, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Thursday. 👓 View full article

