Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canada tells US not to put troops at border during pandemic

Canada tells US not to put troops at border during pandemic

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday his government has told the Trump administration that it is not in favor of the U.S. putting troops at the U.S.-Canada border amid the pandemic. Trudeau said government has been in discussions with the White House about convincing the U.S. not to put troops on […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KJackottawa

K Jackson RT @erichards24: PM Trudeau to @realDonaldTrump @SpeakerPelosi "Canada and the United States have the longest un-militarized border in t… 41 seconds ago

erichards24

Betsy 🌊 🇺🇸 🆘️ 🔄 #PRU #Biden2020🌊😷 PM Trudeau to @realDonaldTrump @SpeakerPelosi "Canada and the United States have the longest un-militarized bord… https://t.co/Ytv1DIqtT8 3 minutes ago

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser #Canada tells U.S. not to put troops at border during #coronavirus pandemic #COVID19 https://t.co/3pKTQHyaRr https://t.co/LGIVrPFwaP 5 minutes ago

LGallimaufry

SynFax Error Good grief people #CoronaVirusPandemic #CoronaVirusUpdate Canada urges US not to put troops at border during pandem… https://t.co/Jrdrwdu5U5 5 minutes ago

brobertson93

Bruce Robertson 🇨🇦🇨🇷🇨🇦 This has to be said??? "Canada and the United States have the longest un-militarized border in the world and it is… https://t.co/nJIRTFuNoO 5 minutes ago

liveonsteelers

Lucia Condon 🖤💛 RT @detroitnews: Canada has told the U.S. it is strongly opposed to a Trump administration proposal to put troops at the U.S.-Canada border… 6 minutes ago

Giog200

Gio 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 Are you kidding me? tRump wants to deploy army at our border. https://t.co/DvSP80egc2 8 minutes ago

JediCounselor

Jedi in Counseling “Canada and the United States have the longest un-militarized border in the world and it is very much in both of ou… https://t.co/ADeCXMXVVT 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.