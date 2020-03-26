Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > G20 Should Call For IMF To Issue 3 Trillion SDRs – OpEd

G20 Should Call For IMF To Issue 3 Trillion SDRs – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
In the context of the global economic crisis that has followed the worldwide health emergency, and amid unprecedented capital outflows from developing economies, the International Monetary Fund should issue 3 trillion SDRs to support low- and middle-income countries, Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) economists Mark...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.