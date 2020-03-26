Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Africa's window to curb coronavirus "narrowing every day": WHO

Africa's window to curb coronavirus "narrowing every day": WHO

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
About half of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa still have a "narrowing" opportunity to curb the spread of coronavirus in the local population, a World Health Organisation regional official said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dementia residents broke out into song as relatives visited them in lockdown

Dementia residents broke out into song as relatives visited them in lockdown 00:48

 This is the heartwarming moment dementia residents broke out into song as their relatives visited them in lockdown. Footage shows a dozen elderly women bursting into song as their relatives peer through the carehome's window to watch.The pensioners continued to sing classics such as Que Sera,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

charikilo

Charles Karis Africa's window to curb coronavirus 'narrowing every day' -WHO https://t.co/7MXL7KqcRi 4 days ago

kt_amadora

Yokany Oliveira RT @markc_anderson: Half of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa still have a “narrowing” opportunity to curb the spread of #coronavirus, sa… 5 days ago

brether_swel

Kaka Bretherℹ RT @Mugaka_N: Africa's window to curb Covid-19 'narrowing every day' https://t.co/eHr8tHGzmd via @The_EastAfrican 6 days ago

Mugaka_N

Ng'wanangwa Africa's window to curb Covid-19 'narrowing every day' https://t.co/eHr8tHGzmd via @The_EastAfrican 6 days ago

opennewswindow

Open News Window Africa’s window to curb coronavirus ‘narrowing every day’: WHO – WHTC News https://t.co/SEZ79Sqkp9 6 days ago

vuyi_g

Vuyi RT @africa_dispatch: About half of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa still have a “narrowing” opportunity to curb the spread of coronavir… 1 week ago

UCT_ICHLibrary

ICH Library RT @GHS: “Countries need to work on this containment while preparing for a possible, broader expansion of the virus" - @WHOAFRO Regional D… 1 week ago

Penseuse

Steff Migot Africa's window to curb coronavirus 'narrowing every day' – WHO https://t.co/wcpZeJ9w8X [@The_EastAfrican1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.