News24.com | Ramaphosa to cops: Treat people with respect, compassion and humility

News24 Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on police officers to treat citizens with respect, compassion and humility during the lockdown - but warned that those who contravene the regulations will face the full might of the law.
